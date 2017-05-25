15-year-old boy arrested following teen girl's death in North

Detectives in the North investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl in Co Armagh at the weekend have arrested a 15-year-old boy.

Emergency services were called to woodland in the Portadown area where the girl was found unconscious.

She was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital where she died a short time later.

The boy was arrested earlier today and interviewed, he has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
