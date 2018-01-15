15 cyclists died on Irish roads in 2017 - five more than 2016

15 cyclists died on our roads in 2017, that is five more than in 2016 and six more than in 2015.

Three TD’s Ciaran Cannon, Regina Doherty and Robert Tory are backing a campaign to introduce a new law to ensure drivers keep a minimum safe distance from cyclists when overtaking.

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he has fears whether or not such regulations would be enforceable.

Richard Oakley, Editor of the Times Ireland Edition, says a shift in people’s mindsets can make the roads safer for everyone.

"Everyone stands to benefit.

"It’s not about prosecuting motorist. It’s about bringing in behavioural change. So it’s like the smoking ban.

"It’s a law that you don’t necessarily have to prosecute for it to work. People just realise, yes it’s a good thing for society.

"And this rule just encourages motorists to give (cyclists) time and to give space," added Mr Oakley.