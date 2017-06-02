142 incidents at level crossings in last year
142 incidents have taken place at level crossings in the last year.
Figures from Iarnród Éireann show that since June of last year there have been a series of near misses with cars and tractors, as well as a number of abandoned vehicles on crossings.
The Pearse to Bray line in Dublin has had 27 incidents alone.
Vehicle recognition software has been installed at a number of sites and will be rolled out further to allow prosecutions in cases where crossing are not used properly.
