140 Bord na Móna jobs in doubt as company meets to decide future

140 jobs at Bord na Móna are in doubt as the board of the company meets this morning.

The jobs are at plants in Birr, Offaly and Thurles, Tipperary.

According to reports peat briquette sales have been down due to the effect of carbon tax and moderate winter.

RTÉ reports that both plants are operating at less than half capactity with tonnes of stock built up.

It is expected that the company will announce intentions to shut down one of the plants, with a loss of 70 jobs.

Workers unions have been informed that a briefing will be held at around 3pm this evening with information on the future of the company.