14-year-old, who stabbed man to death at Halloween bonfire, gets 6 years, 18 months suspended

A teenage boy, who was 14 when he stabbed a young man to death in Dublin, has been handed a six year sentence with 18 months suspended.

The boy, who cannot be named because he’s still under 18, admitted killing Lorcan O’Reilly (pictured) at a Halloween bonfire at the Oliver Bond flats in 2015.

The judge said at least one member of the boy’s family was associated with criminal activity and that a report stated he was “lacking a moral compass”.

Outside court afterwards, Lorcan’s mother Jenny O’Reilly said she can’t get over the fact she’ll never see her son again: "As everyone who knows us knows how extremely hard this is for all involved.

"We would just like to say how missed our son Lorcan will be, knowing we will never see him again.

"It's very hard."