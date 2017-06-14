14-year-old boy seriously injured after his bicycle collided with 4x4 in Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Co Kildare today.

Shortly before 12:30pm, a a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when his bicycle collided with a 4x4 vehicle.

The collision occurred on a local road between Monasterevin and Oghill.

He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, the driver of the 4x4, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.