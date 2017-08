Ned Cash Connors was last seen at Dalton Park in Mullingar on August 19 wearing a ‘Northface’ jacket and black runners.

He is described as being 5’2 with blue eyes and sandy hair.

Anyone who has seen Ned or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, The Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.