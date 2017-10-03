130 jobs coming to Limerick as American sports data firm opens European HQ

An American sports data provider has announced plans to create up to 130 full and part-time positions in Limerick.

STATS announced it is to open a regional headquarters, at an as yet unknown location in the city overseeing its European, Middle Eastern and African operations.

Supported by IDA Ireland, the firm's Limerick office will serve as a hub delivering live sports data and intelligence solutions to hundreds of teams, leagues, brands, technology and media partners of STATS services.

According to STATS, eight of the top 10 media companies in the world and many top professional sports leagues use their data.

It hopes to employ 30 full-time employees by the end of 2018, with a further 100 more part-time staff members.