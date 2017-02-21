13-year-old missing from Waterford

Gardaí in Dungarvan are seeking the publics assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Meda Altaraviciute.

She is missing from her home since Monday night, February 20.

It is believed that Meda may be with friends in Waterford City, Tramore or New Ross. Unfortunately it is not known what Meda was wearing when she was last seen.

Gardaí and Meda's family are concerned for her and asking anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600, Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.