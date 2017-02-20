13-year-old boy missing from Cork

Gardaí wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Aivaras Miezetis who is missing from Dunvale Drive, Douglas, Co Cork.

Aivaras, 13-years-old, was last seen on February 19 in Dunvale Drive at approximately 3:30pm.

He is described as being 5'6'', of thin build, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeved grey tracksuit.

Anyone who has seen Aivaras or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.