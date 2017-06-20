13 arrested as cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare

Thirteen people have been arrested by gardaí and drugs in excess of €32,000 seized as part of Operation Thor in Clare.

'Project Banner' was a two-day initiative aimed at preventing crime, disrupting criminal activity, apprehending those wanted on warrant and enhancing community relations.

A total of five planned searches were carried out at locations in Ennis and Shannon under the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

The drugs seized included cocaine, herbal cannabis and cannabis resin.

Images of drugs seized, checkpoints & Gardaí involved in 'Project Banner' a two day initiative targeting criminal activity in Co. Clare pic.twitter.com/BS4DObi1KJ — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 20, 2017

A male in his 30s was arrested when cocaine and cannabis (pending analysis) was seized during a search of a house in Ennis.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at Ennis garda station.

He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Six people were arrested under warrants made in respect of outstanding penal and bench warrants.

A further six arrests were made under the public order following an incident in Ennis.

Cordon checkpoints were carried out by gardaí and Revenue Customs Service in the east Clare area aimed at intercepting and disrupting travelling criminal groups.

The operation was conducted by Garda units based in the Clare Division assisted by a team of 24 trainee gardaí from the Garda College in Templemore.