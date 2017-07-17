New figures show there are 120 sex offenders living in communities across Ireland who are subject to monitoring as part of post-release supervision orders.

According to data released by the Minister for Justice, the largest concentration is in the Dublin North and North-East areas, where 32 are living.

In the US, under the so-called Megan’s Law, State authorities disclose to the public the addresses of freed sex offenders.

While, in the UK, ‘Sarah’s Law’ allows parents to ask the police if someone who might have contact with their children has a criminal record for child sex offences.

However no such legal provision exists in Irish law and the Executive Director of 'One in Four', Maeve Lewis, says she doesn't think that should change.

"We don't support Megan's Law. We would support, perhaps, some version of Sarah's Law," she said.

"All the research around the world would show that when a sex offender is driven underground, that is when they are at their most dangerous.

"So while I can fully appreciate why parents would be concerned if a sex offender was living in their neighbourhood, I don't believe that's the way to go."