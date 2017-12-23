12 pubs of Christmas needs to be managed not banned says Councillor

Businesses and Gardaí need to come together in a bid to manage the so-called 12 Pubs of Barrack St during the festive season, writes Eoin English.

The annual event peaked on December 22 when thousands of young people converged on pubs along Barrack Street and Bandon Road.

Local Independent Cllr Mick Finn said it needs to be managed much better.

He said: “There is no point in people on about banning it because that is not going to happen, but a presence of security and Gardaí along the street - similar to what would be in place at concerts - is required to contain revellers.

“As someone who done it years ago long before it became popular, it would be hypocritical of me to say ban it but for public safety, there needs to be much more oversight. The businesses that are benefitting must come together to police it.”