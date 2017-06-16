12 people due before Kilkenny District Court following major Garda operation

Twelve people are due before Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks, after following a major Garda operation in the county.

A total of 24 people were arrested yesterday in the Thomastown area, as part of investigations into recent robberies and drugs offences.

Gardaí mounted 23 checkpoints and searched 13 premises during the operation.

Of those arrested 12 were charged with a range of offences including assault, fraud, theft and the misuse of drugs.