12 flats evacuated as 'major, accidental fire' hits Dublin apartment block

Update 10pm: Up to 12 apartment blocks have been evacuated in north Dublin after a major fire at a complex in Blanchardstown.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said the blaze at the Verdemont apartments was now under control.

It is understood the fire started accidentally at about 5.30pm today.

Six units of the fire brigade, two turntable ladders and a water tanker were used to tackle the fire, and a drone was also deployed.

No injuries have been reported.

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

Earlier:

Gardaí and other emergency services are at the scene of a major fire at the Verdemont apartment block, off the Snugborough Rd in Blanchardstown Dublin 15.

A number of significant traffic diversions are in place. Crews from the Dublin Fire Brigade are using six pumps, a turntable ladder and command support to tackle the blaze.

The scene is close to the Blanchardstown shopping centre. Locals are being advised to keep their windows shut.

Up to 100 residents were evacuated, including families with babies. Efforts are underway to accommodate those people tonight.