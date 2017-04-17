€1.17m fund announced for small local youth clubs
The Children's Department has announced a €1.17m fund for small local youth clubs.
It is a 10% increase on last year and its aimed at small volunteer led organisations.
Up to 1,600 groups with over 90,000 members will be open to apply through their local Education and Training Boards.
The Department says investing in youth is an investment in the future of local areas, communities and the country.
