11-year-old in serious condition after being hit by car in Dublin

An 11-year-old girl is in a serious condition in Dublin tonight after she was hit by a car yesterday.

The girl was struck by a car on the Sallynoggin Road at around 6.20pm yesterday.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and removed by ambulance to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, where she remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured.

The scene was attended and fully examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Speaking at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station Inspector James Murphy said: "We are appealing for witnesses to contact us at the incident room and also to any motorist who travelled on the Sallynoggin Road at that time of the collision with dashboard cameras to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.