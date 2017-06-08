11 taken to hospital after 'uncontrolled release' of lime at Poolbeg incinerator

Update 11am: It has been announced that the 'uncontrolled release' of a substance at Poolbeg incinerator that resulted in 11 workers being taken to hospital concerned a small amount of lime.

The lime was inadvertently released inside the flue during the testing of the new Dublin Waste-to-Energy plant at Ringsend. A spokesman said the lime did not escape into the environment.

Eleven men were working on scaffolding at the time. They received first aid at the scene and attended St Vincent's hosptial as a precaution. Two men were hospitalised overnight.

Health and safety authority inspectors are on site. However, as the area is now closed off, the Environmental Protection Agency has not been able to get its inspectors in.

A spokesperson for for Dublin Waste-to-Energy Ltd said combustion unit No. 1 was shut down in an orderly and controlled manner and the lime did not escape into the environment.

Earlier:

An uncontrolled release has occurred at Poolbeg Incinerator in Dublin.

Eleven men have been treated in hospital following the incident at 6am today.

The HSA says it is treating the incident as a dangerous occurrence. It is not yet known what substance was released.

First aid was administered at the scene and the men attended St Vincent's hospital. Nine men were released, and two are being kept under observation.

HSA and EPA Inspectors due on site and an investigation is underway.