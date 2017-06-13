11 people move to new housing in north Dublin

11 people are getting their keys to new apartments from the Peter McVerry trust in Dublin this morning.

The homes are in the North Inner City, and are being given to people exiting homelessness and those on the city's social housing list.

It is the latest project being delivered by the charity, and has a value of €1.4 million euro.

Pat Doyle, CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, discussed the regeneration of old sites as they have done with this particular case. The charity rebuilt on an existing structure and he describes the process as being much quicker than going to a green field site.

"What we want to do is turn them around much quicker.

"We think there's a whole load of sites around the city that could be regenerated and bring housing into use much quicker than new builds," he said.