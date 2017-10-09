11 cyclist killed so far this year compared to 10 in the whole of 2016

Eleven cyclists have been killed on the roads so far this year, compared to ten for the whole of last year.

Cyclists are being reminded to remain visible during the winter months as part of a new road safety campaign.

Officials say wearing a high-vis jacket and using lights on a bike are important precautions to take.

Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons explains that the new campaign is about making sure people can be seen.

"This is a campaign we've run annually where gardaí hand out high-vis vests to pedestrians and cyclists who they meet on the road who aren't visible," said Mr Gibbons.

"We also have literature to hand out to educate cyclists and pedestrians of the dangers of not making themselves visible."

Meanwhile, six more Dublin streets have been identified as unsuitable for cyclists, now that new Luas line is ready.

It follows complaints last week that Gardaí were asking cyclists to dismount on Dawson Street on safety grounds.

An unpublished National Transport Authority report also recommends diverting around Marlborough Street, Dominick Street, Parnell Square, Nassau Street, Grafton Street, Dawson Street and College Street.

Green Party councillor Ciaran Cuffe says that it is not good enough.

"What's becoming obvious is that the Luas design team didn't take the needs of cyclists into account as much as the should have," said Mr Cuffee.

"I think at this late stage the National Transport Authority has got to listen to cyclists, sit down with them and see what they can do."