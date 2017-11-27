€10m revamp for Cork's Kent station unveiled

A new €10m revamp to Cork city’s railway station is to open to tomorrow providing passenger access to the quays for the first time, writes Eoin English.

The Kent station development, which has been in the pipeline for over a decade and in construction for almost two years, will also cut rail passenger journey times to the city centre.

The development features a new underground pedestrian access route from Horgan’s Quay, a new concourse, improved car parking facilities and a new internal access road to a public transport hub from where bus services will operate directly to the city centre via the quays.

The station’s existing Lower Glanmire Road entrance, car park, set-down area and taxi rank will continue to operate.

However, the concourse will give rail passengers the option, for the first time since the station was built in 1893, to enter or exit the station via Horgan’s Quay.

Passenger will be able to take a lift or stairs below ground to a new concourse, and then use a new subway which connects to the existing subway below the station’s railway tracks to get into the historic station building.

A new road which has been built to link Ship Street to Horgan’s Quay will be accessible by bus only.

Bus Éireann has confirmed that three services will operate from the public transport hub from tomorrow —route 205, which links the station to St Patrick’s Street and CIT, and routes 226 and 226A, which operate from the train station to the bus station, and on to Cork Airport and Kinsale.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner