€100,000 worth of sleeping pills and other drugs seized in Dublin

Sleeping pills and other drugs worth €100,000 have been seized in Dublin.

They were found during a planned search in the inner city this afternoon.

A woman in her 40's has been arrested and is being held at Store Street Garda Station.

Zopiclone tablets and other drugs with a total estimated street value of €100,000 were seized in an operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service,the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the North Central Divisional Drugs Unit.