€100,000 reward for information about man missing since 2000

Update 11.20am: Crimestoppers has today renewed its appeal for information in relation to the disappearance of Trevor Deely on Friday December 8 2000.

As part of the renewed appeal, up to €100,000 reward is being offered for information on Trevor’s disappearance.

This is a once-off amount that is being offered by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

It is completely separate from the reward system that Crimestoppers normally operates.

On December 8 2000 Trevor Deely called to his place of work to collect an umbrella due to the inclement weather conditions. New CCTV footage captures a male dressed in black acting suspiciously outside of the rear entrance of Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices on Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2 between 2.59am and 3.34am, prior to Trevor arriving.

At 3.34am, moments before Trevor approaches his place of work this male steps out onto the footpath and follows Trevor to the back gate of BIAM before conversing with him at 03.35am.

Trevor was last captured on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM machine on Haddington Road at 4.14.21am on the 8th December 2000. Gardaí believe that the male acting suspiciously outside of Trevor’s place of work is the same male that is seen passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 04.14.55am, 34 seconds after Trevor that morning.

Trevor is described as 6’1” in height and of slim build. He has short red/brown hair and fair complexion. Trevor was last seen wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket. He was carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Crimestoppers and Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the identity of this male in black as well as information as to the whereabouts of Trevor Deely.

The Review Team at Pearse Street Garda Station has been investigating Trevor’s disappearance since September 2016 under the command of Detective Superintendent Peter O’ Boyle and Detective Inspector Paul Costello.

Speaking at Harcourt Square today, Detective Superintendent Peter O’ Boyle outlined “A complete review of the case has taken place and follow up investigations are now being carried out. We are placing particular emphasis on the new CCTV that captures a male who can only be described as acting suspiciously in the short period before Trevor enters the bank at 03.35am on the 8th of December 2000.

"Our first appeal is for this male if he recognises himself to come forward and secondly for anyone else to come forward who may recognise him to notify us through Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

“I renew my appeal to the public if anyone has any information into the disappearance of Trevor Deely or details as to his whereabouts to come forward’’.

Earlier: Members of Trevor Deeley's family and Gardaí will make a fresh appeal for information on his disappearance this morning.

Gardaí are now looking to identify a man who was seen outside Trevor's workplace on the night he disappeared.

It is hoped enhanced that CCTV footage will help in the investigation and a new reward will be offered for information.

22-year-old Trevor from Naas in Co Kildare was last seen in December 2000 walking home from his Christmas Party close to Baggot Street Bridge in Dublin.