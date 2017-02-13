100 new tech jobs announced for Cork

100 new tech jobs are on the way to Cork, it has been announced.

San Francisco firm NGINX is setting up a new European base here.

It hopes to hire staff in the areas of sales, marketing, finance, business development, software architecture, engineering, and research and development over the next three years.

“Many of the world’s leading technology firms are expanding their presence in Ireland because of the availability of highly skilled talent, the quality of life, and its strong relationships across Europe – and NGINX is no exception,” said Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

“We welcome NGINX for both the job and economic advancement it will bring to Ireland.

“The company is in the midst of incredible growth, with strong brand recognition throughout EMEA, making it a natural fit to have Cork as a launching point to the Irish market, and across the entire region.”

NGINX CEO Gus Robertson added: “With consumer expectations at an all-time high, organisations of all sizes are turning to NGINX to deliver their applications and websites with performance, reliability, security, and scale across cloud and hybrid environments.

“By launching our EMEA headquarters in Cork we’ll be able to better serve our customers throughout the region, empowering them to deliver the best possible web experience to their end users.”

“Beyond this geographical fit, Cork is strongly aligned in culture and attitude with the values carried over from our global headquarters in San Francisco, and we look forward to bringing in the best and brightest talent in the area.”