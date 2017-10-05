100 members of the Defence Forces arrive home from peace keeping mission

There were emotional scenes at Casement Aerodrome in West Dublin this afternoon as 100 members of the Defence Forces arrived home.

They had been on a six month peace keeping mission in the Golan Heights which is considered one of the most dangerous missions for the troops.

It lies between Syria and Israel and at times - the troops were in close live gunfire.

Cpl. Stephen McCarthy from Johnstown, Kilkenny is greeted by his daughter, Abbie (15 months) Pic: Colin Keegan

Private Craig Gibbons is glad to be back on Irish soil.

"Happy to be back with family and my little ones. spend some time with them and get back to normal," he said.

The troops of the 55th Infantry Group have now completed their mission - and the 56th infantry goup have travelled to the Golan Heights to take their place.