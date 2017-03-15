10-week-old girl discovered in critical condition in Louth
An investigation is underway after a 10 week-old girl was transferred to hospital in Dublin in a serious condition.
Gardaí say the little girl, who was from county Louth, was removed to a local hospital on Monday.
The child was later transferred to a Dublin hospital where she remains in a serious condition.
Gardaí say the circumstances of how the child received her injuries is now part of an investigation.
