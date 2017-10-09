10 food businesses around Ireland issued closure orders in September
10 closure orders were served on restaurants, take-aways and food outlets last month.
Rodent infestation and dirty premises were among the reasons for the breaches of food safety legislation.
Three of the businesses were based in Dublin, two in Galway and Donegal, and one each in Cork, Tipperary, and Westmeath.
Six Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:
Glebe Gardens and Café (Part closed: Bakery Storeroom), Baltimore, Cork
Spar (retailer), 23 Upper Baggot Street, Dublin 4
Akash (restaurant/café), 7 George's Avenue, Blackrock, County Dublin
Larry's Marino Fair (Part closed: Food storage at rear of 203 Philipsburgh Ave, Marino, Dublin 3) (butcher), 205 Philipsburgh Ave, Marino, Dublin 3
Caspian Pizza (restaurant/café), Main Street Car Park, Donegal Town, Donegal
Alfredos (take away), Unit 9, Ballybane Shopping Centre, Ballybane Road, Galway
Four Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:
Chens Oriental Taste (restaurant/café), Unit 1 and Unit 2, Main Street, Rochfortbridge, Westmeath
Harrys Bar and Restaurant Ltd (manufacturer), Bridgend, Donegal
The Village Store/Kelly's Last Chance Bar (retailer), Rathcabbin, Nenagh, Tipperary
Corrib Catering, Leisureland, Salthill, Galway
