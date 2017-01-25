You will never believe what Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness did on the NTA's red carpet
You can always count on Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon, to provide some fantastic comedy value.
The Celebrity Juice host did not disappoint as he took to the red carpet at the National Television Awards held at London’s O2 Arena.
He and fellow TV personality Paddy McGuinness dressed up as Johnny Castle and Frances “Baby” Houseman from the hit film Dirty Dancing.
We think they did a pretty good job.
