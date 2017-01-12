You have to see Idris Elba asking you out on a Valentine's date

Is it too early to start thinking about Valentine’s Day? Not when there’s the possibility of a date with Idris Elba on the cards…

Yes, that’s right ladies and gents, all your wildest dreams could be about to come true – Idris wants to be your Valentine, and he’s got some pretty good ideas on how you could spend the evening together.

Say hello to your Valentine’s date (Ian West/PA)

It’s all in the name of a good cause, of course, with every entry into the competition supporting charity W.E. Can Lead, which educates girls in Africa.

Idris introduces his competition by saying: “That’s right, love. Just you and me. No one else around. Just us.”

While running through the romantic meal you might enjoy together, he makes the saucy suggestion: “Pepper soup and fufu. That’s an African dish, and you pound the yams, and you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams.”

Such is his appeal that even Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid could not resist a retweet, and fans think winning could be the greatest thing ever to happen to anyone.

The replies to Idris started pouring in with plenty of people hoping to grab their opportunity at romance with the Luther star.

Even the video proved a little too much for some.

Others already had some suggestions for how he could dress to impress.

Men up and down the land realised there was just no point in planning a romantic date themselves – after all, who can compete with Mr Elba?

At least some other halves will be getting a month’s notice of being stood up.

You could be the lucky winner by going to omaze.com/idris.
