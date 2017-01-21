You have got to read Oliver Hudson's response to rumours of his sister and Brad Pitt
Oliver Hudson has made a hilarious response to media rumours that Brad Pitt has moved in with his Hollywood sister, Kate.
In an Instagram rant he played out the story as if it were true, jokingly describing Angelina Jolie’s ex as a messy and over-familiar housemate who leaves the bathroom door open when he’s having a…private moment.
Next to a magazine cover with the glaring headline “BRAD MOVES IN” plastered over a picture of the pair, he wrote: “Yeah and it’s been hell!
Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom's overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying "All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!" Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok..
That’s just a whole series of images we can’t un-see.
