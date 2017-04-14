You guessed it, someone proposed at last night’s Ed Sheeran concert

On Wednesday we predicted five things that would happen at Ed Sheeran’s Dublin gigs.

Belfast trad group Beoga would make a guest appearance, check.

Ed would sing an Irish classic, check.

And last night we were able to tick another item off the list, an engagement.

During Ed Sheeran’s rendition of Perfect, one concert-goer decided that this would be the 'perfect' time to get down on one knee and pop the question.

They even got a cheeky smile and nod from the man himself.

Of course this isn’t the first time someone propsed at an Ed gig, Jason from Kodaline proposed to his long-term girlfriend Etaoin Corr on stage at his 2015 Croke Park gig.
By Anna O'Donoghue

