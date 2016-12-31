X Factor star Honey G's debut single fails to reach top 100 in UK charts

Rapper Honey G’s debut single has failed to make an impact on the UK Singles charts.

The former X Factor hopeful, 35, released her first single last week, after being signed by Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco.

But The Honey G Show – accompanied by a video where she states, “Now I’ve got the whole world saying my name” – has not even made the top 100.

The controversial rapper made it through to the quarter-finals of the ITV competition and recently told how she wants to release a full album in the new year.

Honey G faced widespread criticism during her time on The X Factor, when she was accused of making a mockery of the competition and of rap music.

She has previously told the Press Association: “When I see people making negative comments about me it is hurtful, but I kind of trained myself to not take any notice of it any more”.

X Factor winner Matt Terry’s single, When Christmas Comes Around, debuted at number three.
