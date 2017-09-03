X Factor hopeful Grace’s original track already proves a hit with the fans

It looks like The X Factor may have already found a hit original track in just its first round of auditions.

Judges and viewers were left stunned when 20-year-old warehouse assistant Grace Davies, from Blackburn, stole the room with her own song, Roots, which she performed for the very first time on the ITV talent show.

.@GraceDMusic brought @NicoleScherzy to tears with her original song "Roots". Turn your sound on, it's more than worth it! 🔊🔊🔊 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/dlkzio7hEI — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) September 2, 2017

Louis Walsh labelled it a “hit” while Simon Cowell described it as a “beautiful, beautiful song” as the panel awarded her a full hand of yeses and a free pass to the X Factor bootcamp.

Asked what the track was about, Davies tearfully explained how it was inspired by her friends and family constantly telling her that her talent would never take her further than “singing Amy Winehouse in the corner of a pub”.

Even fans at home thought her impressive performance was worthy of a record deal straight away, with one tweeting: “Grace should just be signed right now and skip the X factor process”.

Grace should just be signed right now and skip the X factor process #xfactor — Lor (@monkeygirl25) September 2, 2017

Another posted the tune is a “record seller” while one added they would “gladly” pay for Davies’ album.

Brillant song and talant would gladly pay for your album x — twinkletoes (@sweetsamy0) September 2, 2017

X-Factor - background with the kids until I heard "Grace" sing. Incredible. — Matt Hepple (@matthepple1) September 2, 2017

Dinny even like the X-Factor and very rarely watch it but that lassie is class, that tunes a record seller👍🏼 — B🤘🏼 (@alexanderblxir) September 2, 2017

Grace should just be signed right now and skip the X factor process #xfactor — Lor (@monkeygirl25) September 2, 2017

this girl from blackburn on X factor is woooooowwwww!!!!!!!!! — nataszija (@nataszijam) September 2, 2017

Grace. X factor - MIND BLOWN!!!! — Hainsley Bennett (@HLB33) September 2, 2017

There is some truly talented people on the X Factor tonight #Xfactor @ITV — Christie Burnett (@Christie_0114) September 2, 2017

Ffs crying at X factor already — Jessica Hayes (@jessicahayes77) September 2, 2017

This year’s X Factor continues its search for Britain’s best musical act at 8pm on Sunday on ITV.