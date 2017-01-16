Woody Harrelson thrilled to join 'amazing world' of Star Wars

Woody Harrelson has dropped a few hints about his role in the upcoming Star Wars stand-alone Han Solo film.

It was recently confirmed that the Hunger Games star has bagged a part in the as-yet-untitled movie, and the word is that he will play the young pilot’s mentor.

Woody Harrelson has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled Han Solo film. [Link in bio] #StarWars A photo posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Speaking in London, the star seemed to suggest those rumours were true when he described his character as a criminal and a mentor.

Woody, 55, also said he was delighted to be joining that “amazing world”.

“All you want is to make good movies, because eventually I’ll be gone and those will still be here,” he said. “You know what I mean?”

Alden Ehrenreich has already been cast as the title character in the movie, which is a prequel set before the events depicted in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.