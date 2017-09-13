Willie Nelson and Paul Simon among performers at Hurricane Harvey fundraiser

Willie Nelson and Paul Simon are among the stars headlining a benefit concert next week to help Texas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will also perform at the Harvey Can't Mess With Texas gig.

The event will be held in Austin on September 22 and will be broadcast live on 11 Tegna stations in the state and on YouTube.

Also scheduled to perform are Lyle Lovett and Leon Bridges.

Actors Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey are scheduled to make special appearances at the four-hour show at the Frank Erwin Centre.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday afternoon.

Prices range from $30 to $99 and proceeds will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund .

Donations will also be collected from phone banks at the television stations.

AP