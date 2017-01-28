Will the Producers Guild predict the best picture Oscar?

Start placing your bets for the best picture Oscar now – the Producers Guild Awards take place tonight and could be a clear indicator of which way the Academy will vote.

The nominations for this evening are in and the movies vying for top honours at the Producers Guild Awards are nearly identical to those up for best picture at the Oscars, with the exception of Deadpool.

Will La La Land pick up a gong? (Matt Crossick/PA)

Producers included the superhero romp among its 10 nominees for the Darryl F Zanuck Award, along with Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell Or High Water, Lion, La La Land, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight.

Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel’s Lion has made the shortlist (PA)

The winner will be revealed tonight during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Producers Guild choices have predicted the Oscars’ best-picture winner for seven of the eight past years. The groups diverged last year, when the guild picked The Big Short and the film academy chose Spotlight.

The Producers Guild will also present awards in nine other film and TV categories.