Will tensions rise as the CBB housemates get ready to make their first nominations?

Tensions could reach a new level in the Celebrity Big Brother house as its residents nominate the first person to face eviction.

In Sunday night’s episode, showing scenes from day five in the house, viewers will see housemates discuss their decisions.

In footage filmed earlier in the day, Big Brother told them that edited out members, including Stacy Francis, Brandon Block and Bianca Gascoigne, will not be allowed to nominate for the first eviction, while both actor James Cosmo and new arrivals Jedward are immune from nomination.

Big Brother has a BIG announcement for the housemates. Did somebody say 'nominations'? #CBB pic.twitter.com/SljhOLYkzp — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 8, 2017

Big Brother reminds them that these nominations give the housemates “ultimate power” before the final decision goes to the public vote.

It will be part of a busy day for the housemates, as viewers will watch them complete a number of challenges, including keeping bizarre secrets from former glamour model Bianca, 30.

James, 68, will be tasked with leading Tony the pony through the house without her spotting him.

Viewers will see him successfully complete the task after joking in the diary room: “It’s going to be wonderful to share a brief time with something whose IQ is probably greater than some of the people in here.”

Other housemates will attempt to slip other activities past her, including eating a pizza in 10 minutes and holding a secret rave.

Secret tasks, Tony the Pony and some ludicrous lap dancing - here's everything you need to know about #CBB Day 5 👌 https://t.co/qXzMoxDfz0 pic.twitter.com/8wHpxlQx6S — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 8, 2017

Having won the game, they will be rewarded with some of Bianca’s favourite food and music.

But viewers will also see a heart-warming scene between housemates Calum Best and his mother, Angie.

After watching his mother dance with the others to the music, Calum revealed how he feels the experience has done wonders for his reputation and said: “I used to be known as the playboy lothario, now I’m doing a show with my mum.”

When she asked him not to let her make a fool of herself, he replied: “You’re doing great.”

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Sunday.