Will And Grace fans excited as reunion rumours surface

Will and Grace are rumoured to be returning to our TV screens, and fans are simply losing it.

The much-loved duo – played by Eric McCormack and Debra Messing – are reprising their roles in 10 new episodes of the sitcom, according to guest star Leslie Jordan.

Leslie spilled the beans during a chat with radio station KPBS, saying: “It’s back. Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so [the cast will] go in, in July. And then they’ll add the guest cast. I’ll get a phone call.”

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, the news has fans on social media in an absolute spin.

So 2017 is off to a good start!
