Wiley: Britain will never have a black prime minister

Britain will never have a black prime minister, grime artist Wiley has said.

The ‘godfather’ of the resurgent genre made the remarks as he dropped his 11th – and possibly final – album.

His latest record, titled Godfather, is his first since 2014 and features a mammoth 17 tracks including collaborations with Skepta, JME, Ghetts, Devlin and a host of other artists.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking to Fader magazine, Wiley compared politics in Britain and the US following the recent election of Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump said ‘grab them by the pussy.’ When I hear that, I’m like, That sounds like sexual assault. But he’s the president of the United States so maybe (Americans) find that funny.

“I don’t know. I know for a fact anyone in England who was running for prime minister, if that came out of their mouth in a campaign, they wouldn’t get elected.

“Even Obama, (the US have) had an Obama. We will never have anyone of colour living in 10 Downing Street, ever.”

(Paco Anselmi/PA)

“Living in Number 10 Downing Street you will never see a black man.”

He also told the magazine that Godfather would be the “end of my career”, adding “I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. It’s not my job any more to jump around and try being the number one guy, up in everyone’s faces at Rinse FM, at Radar Radio. It’s the next generation’s job.”

Following the album’s release on Friday, fans took to social media to praise Wiley’s latest offering.

Yeah. Godfather is a lot. Wiley is the Grime Godfather without a doubt. Lucid is heavy. — Raiders EP (@jpmusicldn) January 13, 2017