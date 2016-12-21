Widow of Growing Pains star Alan Thicke feels 'gut-wrenching sadness' as funeral is held

The widow of Growing Pains star Alan Thicke said she has been left with “gut-wrenching sadness” as he was laid to rest following his sudden death.

Alan, the father of Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke, died from a heart attack last week aged 69.

His widow Tanya, 41, confirmed his funeral took place on Monday, a day after a star-studded memorial was attended by Alan’s Growing Pains co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a statement to several media outlets, she said: “It is with gut-wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time.

Alan Thicke with wife Tanya in 2013 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.

“Along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest.”

Alan played Dr Jason Seaver on the US comedy series Growing Pains, which aired from 1985 until 1992.

Following his father’s death, Robin posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Miss you Pops. The best A photo posted by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:34am PST

The singer wrote: “He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had.

“Let’s all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in.”

He later posted a photo of Alan, with the caption: “Miss you pops. The best.”