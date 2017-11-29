Whoops! Maya Jama and Sarah-Jane Crawford wear same dress to Mobos

Presenters Maya Jama and Sarah-Jane Crawford turned heads at the Mobo Awards – for wearing the same dress.

Both stars walked the red carpet in a short, twinkly silver, jewel-embellished number.

Sarah-Jane Crawford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jama and Crawford both paired the high-necked outfit with strappy sandals and wore their long hair in waves over their shoulders.

But Jama – who is dating grime star and Mobo nominee Stormzy – also carried a pale blue stole to help her keep out the cold.

Maya Jama (Danny Lawson/PA)

It is not the first time Jama has had a fashion disaster on the red carpet – last year she and Towie star Jessica Wright arrived at the Brits in the same black and yellow outfit.