Who is Kaia Gerber? Everything you need to know about the new fashion It Girl with a very famous mum
13/09/2017 - 16:49:35Back to Showbiz Home
Today is the last day of New York Fashion week, and there’s one name on everyone’s lips: Kaia Gerber.
But who is she? Here’s everything you need to know.
What’s her background?
16-year-old Kaia grew up in Malibu, California, with a childhood spent relatively out of the limelight considering who her family is.
Kaia’s father is Rande Gerber, a businessman and former model (who’s good mates with George Clooney), and she has an older brother called Presley who is 18 and also a model.
Oh, and her mother is Cindy Crawford. You know, the leggy brunette who was part of the golden age of supermodels in the Nineties alongside the likes of Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell?
How is she following in her mother’s footsteps?
Kaia started modelling herself at the tender age of ten for Young Versace, but it’s only in the last year or so that she’s begun her fashion career in earnest.
Kaia is currently the face of Marc Jacobs’s Daisy perfume, as well as featuring in campaigns for Miu Miu and Chrome Hearts.
She’s also proved popular fodder for magazines, appearing on the cover of French Vogue with her mother and being profiled in the latest issue of British Vogue.
What about her first fashion week?
The minimum age for runway models suggested by the Council of Fashion Designers for America (CFDA) is 16, and Kaia has just made the cut with her 16th birthday falling on 3 September.
As such, she’s launched herself into her first New York Fashion Week with gusto. Kaia’s first show was Calvin Klein – an all-American brand for an all-American girl. Cindy took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter on her first runway show.
This was merely the beginning for Kaia’s whirlwind week. She opened Alexander Wang’s show, as well as walking for Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma and Coach.
What’s next for Kaia?
Kaia’s career is only just beginning – despite the huge levels of success she’s already enjoyed. It’s likely we’ll see her pop up on the runways of the fashion weeks still to go in Milan, London and Paris and she’ll continue to populate our billboards and the pages of our magazines.
And from there – who knows. The sky’s the limit for this spawn of a supermodel.
Join the conversation - comment here