Were the Nolan sisters the 'British Von Trapp Family'? Twitter has the answer
…And it’s a pretty clear NO.
It may have been a passing couple of comments, but people jumped on the moment Coleen Nolan reminisced about her family’s singing history on Celebrity Big Brother, by describing them as the equivalent of a British Von Trapp family.
To be fair, the Irish sisters (which at some point or other featured Maureen, Anne, Bernie, Coleen, Linda and Denise Nolan) DID release a few hits in the 70s and 80s, such as I’m In The Mood For Dancing, but viewers thought the comparison to the family from The Sound Of Music was a bit much…
"The British Von Trapp Family" #CBB pic.twitter.com/k17XkZseEF— ohchrisburton (@ohchrisburton) January 4, 2017
Did Coleen really just say that her and her sisters were like the Von Trapp family 😳😳 #CBB— Michelle Martin (@mmartin_x) January 4, 2017
"We were like the UK Von Trapp family... Okay Coleen 🙄 #cbb— Rob Copsey (@RobCopsey) January 4, 2017
"England's Von Trapp family"— Searlas (@searlasodaire) January 4, 2017
von trapp family/female osmonds - think your embellishing a bit there #cbb— Kelsey Morgan (@1kelseymorgan8) January 4, 2017
'We were like England's Von Trapp family' 😭😭😭 #CBB— cameron (@_cammurray) January 4, 2017
#cbb British girl Osmond's, English Von Trapp family...If I didn't know, I'd never guess who they meant 😄— EvaFeatures (@EvaFeatures70) January 4, 2017
Hmm…
