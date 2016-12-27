Watership Down author Richard Adams dies
Watership Down author Richard Adams has died aged 96, a statement on the book’s official website has said.
He “passed away peacefully” at 10pm on Christmas Eve.
The statement said: “Richard’s much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve.”
Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter, with many fans referencing the beloved story about a group of young rabbits escaping from their doomed warren.
Rest in peace, Richard Adams, author of Watership Down. #RichardAdams #WatershipDown pic.twitter.com/qxDxJYjXcI— FreakSugar (@FreakSugar) December 27, 2016
And now, Richard Adams. That beautiful book! 😪 RIP. #WatershipDown pic.twitter.com/8kike0kMM9— Jeremy Legat (@JeremyLegat) December 27, 2016
"My heart has joined the thousand for my friend stopped running today." RIP #RichardAdams #watershipdown— Charlotte Bate (@charlie_bate) December 27, 2016
Farewell, sweet prince, may flights of Black Rabbits speed thee to thy rest. Richard Adams, author of #watershipdown has passed...— Nick Grock (@nickgrockactor) December 27, 2016
Watership Down was published in 1972.
