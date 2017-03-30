Watching The Late Late Friday night? Here's who's on

If you are settling down tomorrow night to watch The Late Late Show, here's what is in store.

Author Joseph O'Connor will be paying tribute to the heroes of Rescue 116 with a poem.

Businessman Brian Lee will be talking tips on building a successful business and his plans for the future.

Farmer Patrick Shalvey is also on the show ahead of welcoming hundreds of people to his Cavan dairy farm for RTE's 'Big week on the farm'.

International best-selling author Lorna Byrne is taking to the hot seat to discuss her new book 'Angels at my Fingertips.'

John Creedon is to chat to Ryan Tubridy about life as one of Ireland's most enduring broadcasters and his memories of the legendary Gerry Ryan.

Sixteen-year-old singer Calum Heaslip, who is a household name in Spain, will be chatting about achieving international fame as well as making his debut performance on Irish television.

Finally, with Bus Éireann workers on strike, the Gardaí in turmoil and the Taoiseach refusing to name a date, some well known names will be discussing the state of the nation.