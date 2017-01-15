Watch Tina Fey appear as a Leia-style hologram to give Felicity Jones advice on hosting SNL

Hosting Saturday Night Live is a tough gig, and even harder when you’re doing it for the first time in the first episode of the series.

So thank goodness Tina Fey was there to give Star Wars actress Felicity Jones a helping hand, in the form of a hologram.

Tina’s appearance might remind us of Leia’s hologram at the end of Rogue One, but Tina tells Felicity the scarf she’s wearing is just a bargain she picked up in the January sales.

She tells Felicity not to be scared of the critics and even asks her to “big her up” to The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams.

The show opened with Alec Baldwin back in the role of Donald Trump, spoofing the press conference the president-elect gave earlier this week.

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on US network NBC.