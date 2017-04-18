WATCH: This little kid rapping to Drake just won Coachella 2017

From style to stage it was another successful year at Coachella.

Last night, Kendrick followed in the footsteps of previous headliners for the first two days, Radiohead and Lady Gaga and closed the festival with style.

But there was one little guy who outshone them all - Max Nilsson.

The youngster was captured rocking out to Migos and Drake on his dad’s shoulders and we all sorts of jealous.

(Note: contains NSFW language)

He also popped up at Future’s set, dabbing like there was no tomorrow.

Max = 1, Coachella = 0.

Over to you, Ellen.