Watch Taylor Swift surprise a 96-year-old war veteran with a private performance on Boxing Day

A 96-year-old US war veteran who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year has received a very special performance from one of his favourite pop stars, Taylor Swift.

The 27-year-old singer travelled to Cyrus Porter’s home after seeing him proclaim earlier this year that he was Taylor’s “oldest fan”.

The Bad Blood singer performed a rendition of Shake It Off for Cyrus in his living room.

Doesn’t that just warm your heart?

Cyrus had previously said he loved Taylor’s music for helping him connect with his many grandchildren, and plenty of them were in attendance to see the 1989 singer’s performance.

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

Taylor even left a lipstick mark on Cyrus’ cheek.

Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!! pic.twitter.com/SaNwRK4DoL — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 27, 2016

Too cute.