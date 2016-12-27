Watch Taylor Swift surprise a 96-year-old war veteran with a private performance on Boxing Day

A 96-year-old US war veteran who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year has received a very special performance from one of his favourite pop stars, Taylor Swift.

The 27-year-old singer travelled to Cyrus Porter’s home after seeing him proclaim earlier this year that he was Taylor’s “oldest fan”.

The Bad Blood singer performed a rendition of Shake It Off for Cyrus in his living room.

Doesn’t that just warm your heart?

Cyrus had previously said he loved Taylor’s music for helping him connect with his many grandchildren, and plenty of them were in attendance to see the 1989 singer’s performance.

Taylor even left a lipstick mark on Cyrus’ cheek.

Too cute.

