WATCH: Star-studded ensemble join Samantha Mumba to perform 'Gotta Tell You' live on Six O'Clock Show

To mark her last day filling in for Lucy Kennedy as a presenter on TV3's Six O'Clock Show, the team behind the show came up with a unique farewell for singer Samantha Mumba, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

On Wednesday, they shared a video to their Twitter account and promised that if it reached over 1,000 retweets, Samantha would sing her hit song 'Gotta Tell You' live on her final show.

If this gets 1000 RTs we'll make @samanthamumba1 sing 'Gotta Tell Ya' on her last show on Friday! GO GO GO!!! pic.twitter.com/13pZ2hcsIc — Six O'Clock Show (@SixOClockShow) April 26, 2017

The video easily reached that target.

Yesterday evening, as the show drew to a close, the presenters gathered around and surprised Samantha with a few well-known backing singers.

They included:

Dervla from Crystal Swing

Rugby star Simon Zebo

Senator Aodhán Ó Riordáin

Singer Brian Kennedy

Watch the full peformance here:

Can't see the video? Click here

You'll be missed, Samantha!