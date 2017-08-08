WATCH: Sinead O'Connor uploads emotional video addressing her mental health

By Anna O'Donoghue

Sinead O’Connor has upload an emotional video to Facebook discussing her mental health.

In the video, which she captioned 'I’m doing this because I’m one of millions', the singer talks about how she’s been on her own for two years now and is currently living in a Travelodge in New Jersey.

“I hope that this video is somehow helpful, I know that I’m only one of millions and millions of people that are just like me and don’t necessarily have the resources I have in my heart and my purse,” the clearly distraught singer begins.

“I want everyone to know what it’s like, that’s why I’m making this video”.

After explaining that she has three mental illnesses, she goes on to make reference to the stigma attached to mental health issues.

“'Mental illness, it's like drugs, it doesn't give a s**t who you are, and equally what's worse, it's the stigma, it doesn't give a s**t who you are.

“Suddenly all the people who are supposed to be loving you and taking care of you are treating you like s**t. It's like a witch hunt”.

The Nothing Compares 2U singer then pleas with her family to come help her and take her home.

“I'm all by myself. There's absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor and my psychiatrist”.

Fans have taken to the comment section of the video to offer support and even a place to stay to the 50-year-old.

"This post is amazingly brave. You will help others by sharing your struggle,” one commenter said.

“Please hang in there. The world needs you and I believe in my heart that your family will eventually come back to you”.

Another added: "I adore you. This is so brave. I'm praying for you to be reunited with your family in a positive way.

“In the meantime, you're advocating for the mentally ill is powerful. I hug you through my laptop”.

Other fans expressed their fears for the singer's health.

"I go to bed every night worried about you," one person wrote.

"I wake up and tentatively log onto Facebook because of my worry for you".

Since the video was uploaded, someone how said they were posting at Sinead's resquest has taken to the official page to put fans at ease.

“Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead's request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal,” the post reads.

“She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won't respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned”